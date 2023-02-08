Police reform, infrastructure, insulin costs addressed by Indiana and Illinois representatives following State of the Union

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to work with him to lower insulin costs for more Americans.
He touted the passage of the $35 price cap on insulin for Medicare patients during last night's State of the Union address.
He wants privately insured Americans to get the same benefit.
Republicans and Democrats agree insulin costs too much, but one GOP Congressman representing the Wabash Valley says price caps are not the solution.
More than 7 million Americans need insulin every day to survive.
Many struggle to pay for the lifesaving drug, but getting the medicine is now less burdensome for Medicare patients.
The drug price is now capped at $35 because of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act last year.
"So many things that we did are only now coming to fruition. We said we were doing this, and we said we'd pass a law to do it, but people didn't know because the law didn't take effect until January 1 of this year," Biden said.
The president wants to expand the price cap to help privately insured patients.
"There are millions of other Americans who are not on Medicare, including 200,000 young people with type I diabetes who need insulin to save their lives," Biden said.
Republican Congressman Larry Bucshon says he did not support the insulin price cap before, and he doesn't support expanding it now.
"I understand where the president and the Democrats are coming from, but I just disagree. I don't think it will work," Bucshon said.
He says he thinks capping insulin prices means companies will choose to stop producing the drugs, and it will stifle innovation, research and development.
"My concern is access to all kinds of different insulin, not just regular standard insulin, and where we go forward with potentially new products coming on to the marketplace," Bucshon said.
President Biden insists big pharma is still doing very well and this expansion will save lives.
News 10 also spoke with Republican Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois.
He says he wants to see the president's plan before making a final decision.
The president is also celebrating the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
Biden says his infrastructure plan will help invest in places that have been forgotten.
Not all lawmakers are on-board.
They're reacting after the State of the Union last night.
People in the Wabash Valley are no strangers to roads and bridges needing work.
There are 5,400 miles of highway in poor condition in Indiana.
Across the state line, Illinois has 6,200 miles of highway issues.
Biden says his plan will improve the situation.
The Biden administration has announced $2.9 billion for Indiana's transportation needs. In Illinois, that number is $6.2 billion.
Biden says America has fallen from its number one spot for infrastructure.
He says investments like this will turn things around.
"Now we're coming back because we came together to pass the bipartisan infrastructure law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower's interstate highway system," Biden said.
But some lawmakers have concerns about the plans.
News 10 spoke with Republican Mike Bost from Illinois' 12th Congressional District.
He ultimately voted no on the law. He says he agrees with fixing roads and bridges, among other things.
He said he's concerned with some of the climate-related parts of the bill.
"Over half of the bill dealt with things that had to do with the Green New Deal, had nothing to do with building, had nothing to do with roads, had nothing to do with all of those things," Bost said.
Congressman Larry Bucshon from Indiana's 8th Congressional District echoed Bost's concerns saying there were parts of the bill he liked but couldn't vote for because he had too many concerns.
Both lawmakers are also reacting to the renewed effort from President Biden to push police reform.
Biden spoke about the police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, during his address.
He said police need training and to be held accountable when they violate the public's trust.
There's also been a renewed push to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Bucshon and Bost support reform but not the George Floyd act. They both outlined their ideas of police reform.
They say there are other ways to go about police reform.
"Increase training, make sure the officers have the proper training, equipment, and that they are held accountable if they violate the law," Bucshon said.
"This goes down the path of the defunding the police, the way they put that in there. I know that there are bad cops out there, but no one hates bad cops more than good cops," Bost said.
Bost also showed support for a different police reform bill written by South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.