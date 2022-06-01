Police receive reports of scam targeting people looking for a place to live

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Parke County police department issued a warning about a scam that's making the rounds.
The Rockville Police Department says it has taken reports about a person on Facebook claiming they have a house for rent.
The scammer has the potential victim fill out the application - even taking the deposit or application fee. In reality, someone else owns the home or has recently bought it.
Here are some things the police said you should look out for:
- The listing photos have a watermark.
- The listing details are vague.
- They don't want to show you the place first.
- They're ready to make a deal with little or no background info.
- They're out of the country.
- They want you to sign before seeing anything.
- The asking rent doesn't match up.
- They instruct you to wire money.
To avoid this scam, some best practices are:
- Researching the landlord
- Look at the property on Google Street View
- Tour the property
- Meet the seller or landlord in person