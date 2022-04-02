Police pursuit ends with one arrest and sends an officer and minor to the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police pursuit in Vigo County ends in the arrest of 20-year-old Marquan Burgess.
The Terre Haute Police Department says tells News 10 the pursuit began on 19th street and eighth avenue. It ended near 6th street and linden.
They say Burgees was taken to Union Hospital and then to the Vigo County Jail. He is charged with felony and misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement. He is also charged with failure to identify, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.
During the pursuit, THPD says an officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.
This was at 19th street and 2nd Avenue. They say the female officer and 6-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital. They have since been treated and released.
The driver of this vehicle was identified as 26-year old Stephanie Smith. She was cited for a learner's permit violation, no insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Pursuant to policy, the officer was taken for drug and alcohol testing. THPD says the investigation into both incidents is still ongoing.