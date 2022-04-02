Police pursuit ends with one arrest and sends an officer and minor to the hospital

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Montezuma

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Saturday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.0 feet
Tuesday, April 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, and Montezuma

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
18.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Saturday /9:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday,
April 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police pursuit ends with one arrest and sends an officer and minor to the hospital

  • Updated
  • 0
mug

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police pursuit in Vigo County ends in the arrest of 20-year-old Marquan Burgess.

The Terre Haute Police Department says tells News 10 the pursuit began on 19th street and eighth avenue. It ended near 6th street and linden.

They say Burgees was taken to Union Hospital and then to the Vigo County Jail. He is charged with felony and misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement. He is also charged with failure to identify, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving.

During the pursuit, THPD says an officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

This was at 19th street and 2nd Avenue. They say the female officer and 6-year-old passenger in the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital. They have since been treated and released.

The driver of this vehicle was identified as 26-year old Stephanie Smith. She was cited for a learner's permit violation, no insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Pursuant to policy, the officer was taken for drug and alcohol testing. THPD says the investigation into both incidents is still ongoing.

Recommended for you