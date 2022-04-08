 Skip to main content
Police need your help in identifying a man after attempted kidnapping

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a man after an attempted kidnapping.

It happened around 3:30 P.M Friday afternoon at the Terre Haute South Walmart.

Police are looking for a white man between 5’9 and 6’ tall.

Walmart Suspect Picture

Police say the man weighed about 150 to 175 pounds and had long dirty-blonde hair.

He was seen wearing a red and white hat, red pants, and a blue shirt.

Walmart Suspect 2

The Sheriff's Office says the suspect tried to abduct a child from a shopping cart.

The suspect was also driving a dark colored SUV. 

If you have any information, contact the Crimestoppers at 812-238-STOP.

     

