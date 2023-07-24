Police: Motorcycle crashes after driving recklessly and trying to do a burnout on 3rd Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.
It happed on 3rd and Maple Streets in Terre Haute just before 8:30 Sunday evening.
According to Terre Haute Police, the motorcycle crashed into the truck. Witnesses told police the person on the motorcycle was speeding and swerving between cars while driving north on 3rd.
Witnesses went on to say the driver revved his engine and tried to do a burnout. That is when the motorcycle lost control and crashed into the truck.
The motorcycle's driver was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police cited the motorcycle driver for driving while intoxicated.