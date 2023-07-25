Police: Local man arrested after it was revealed he was "trading child pornography"

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-state investigation has led to two arrests, including a local man, on child pornography charges.
According to the Indiana State Police, the Odon Town Marshal contacted detectives in late June following a tip that a person named Matthew Taylor, 24, was possibly in possession of child pornography.
As the investigation continued, police obtained a search warrant through the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office. Police searched Taylor’s residence in Montgomery and subsequently arrested him on drug-related charges.
While at the residence, police also seized electronics. After investigators searched those electronics, Taylor was charged with Possession of Child Pornography. During that investigation, police found evidence that a subject in Missouri had been trading child pornography with Taylor.
Local police contacted investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control/Digital Forensics Investigations Unit regarding a child pornography investigation involving Stephen Earl Raymond Marez, of Farmington, Missouri. Marez was formally charged after police found video files of child pornography on his phone.
Taylor's charges include:
- Possession of Child Pornography – Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor