Police launch investigation to the death of Ronald Sexton, also known as Donnie Baker

Donnie Baker
Photo Courtesy: Donnie Baker Facebook page

HARRISON, Ohio (WTHI) - An investigation into the death of a popular comedian is underway.

On July 21, first responders in Harrison, Ohio, were called to an area hotel after receiving a report that someone wasn't breathing.

That person was Ronald Sexton, or as he is also known, Donnie Baker.

Officials said when they arrived at his hotel room, Sexton was dead.

Police have not released any information on his cause of death but did say it's under investigation. If you have any information on Sexton's death, you should call the Harrison Police Department at 512-367-3715.

