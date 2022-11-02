Police investigation underway in Terre Haute after reported crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police investigation is underway in Terre Haute after a reported crash.
Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, there was a heavy police presence reported near the old Terre Haute Police Department headquarters at 12th Street and Wabash Avenue. Crime scene tape and police cars were blocking off the area.
According to a social media post from the Terre Haute Police Department, there was a "serious bodily injury crash."
Wabash Avenue is closed from 11th Street to 13th Street while crash reconstructionists process the scene. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion.
News 10 has reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department for more information. This story will be updated as information is released.