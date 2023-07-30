 Skip to main content
Police investigating accident during Effingham Co. Fair horse races

 By Chris Essex

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WTHI) - The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident at the Effingham County Fair.

The Effingham County Fair posted on Facebook that an accident occurred at the horse races Sunday afternoon.

In part, the fair wrote, "We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to a spectator and her family."

The accident canceled the remaining races for the day.

News 10 reached out to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office for more information. We were told a full release will be given Monday.

We'll update this story one more information is available.

