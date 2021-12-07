You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY NIGHT...

Light snow is possible late this evening and overnight, mainly
South of Interstate 74. Snowfall of up to one half inch could
occur along and south of a Bloomfield to Rushville line.
This could cause some icy spots on roads, but widespread or
significant travel impacts are not expected.

Police investigate inactive social media profiles in connection to Delphi murders

  • Updated
  • 0
Delphi murders

DELPHIl, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for new information in a double murder in Delphi, Indiana.

This is as investigators work to learn who killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Fake social media profile

Investigators said they've learned about a profile on Snapchat and Instagram (and possibly other platforms) called "anthony_shot. It was active from 2016 to 2017.

The person using the profile used photos of a male model. Police said the man in the photo is not a suspect, but just falsy used as profile pictures.

The fictitious "anthony_shots" claimed they were rich and had sports cars. They used the profile to get nude photos of underage girls and attempted to meet them.

Below, you'll see photos that the person used. Police stressed - the person in the photos is not the actual suspect.

False pictures used in profile

+5 
+5 
Delphi 1.jpeg
+5 
+5 
Delphi 2.jpeg
+5 
+5 
Delphi 3.jpeg
+5 
+5 
Delphi 6.jpeg
+5 
+5 
Delphi 7.jpeg

Police did not specifically say how this ties back to the Delphi killings.

If you know who created the "anthony_shots" profile or had any communication with the person behind it, you are asked to reach out to either abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Tags

Recommended for you