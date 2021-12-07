Police investigate inactive social media profiles in connection to Delphi murders

DELPHIl, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are searching for new information in a double murder in Delphi, Indiana.
This is as investigators work to learn who killed Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Fake social media profile
Investigators said they've learned about a profile on Snapchat and Instagram (and possibly other platforms) called "anthony_shot. It was active from 2016 to 2017.
The person using the profile used photos of a male model. Police said the man in the photo is not a suspect, but just falsy used as profile pictures.
The fictitious "anthony_shots" claimed they were rich and had sports cars. They used the profile to get nude photos of underage girls and attempted to meet them.
Below, you'll see photos that the person used. Police stressed - the person in the photos is not the actual suspect.
Police did not specifically say how this ties back to the Delphi killings.
If you know who created the "anthony_shots" profile or had any communication with the person behind it, you are asked to reach out to either abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.