Police in Vigo County plan to use red flag law to remove weapons after an alleged medical incident involving a gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office plans to use Indiana's Jake Laird law or the red flag law to seize several weapons belonging to Thomas Quintana of West Terre Haute.

He was arrested on Monday after he allegedly pulled a weapon on two relatives inside his home.

One of the occupants told police Quintana hit his head due to low blood sugar levels.

He said Quintana cocked a handgun and ordered him to leave as he was calling 9-1-1.

Quintana was released on his own recognizance. He returns to court on July 20.