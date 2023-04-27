Police in Vigo County investigate suspected armed carjacking

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County are investigating a carjacking.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Riley Road near Moyer.
Police said the victim thought she hit a dog and stopped. That is when a person with a knife allegedly forced the victim to drive through southeastern Vigo County - stopping on State Road 246.
Nobody was hurt, but police are searching for a suspect.
Detectives are trying to get their hands on any footage that may have captured the crime or a person who saw a man walking - possibly around that time, with a dog.
If you have information, contact the Vigo County Sheriff's Office at 812-462-3226.