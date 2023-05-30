Police in Linton investigate bogus gift card sales

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton have launched a scam investigation.
According to the Linton Police Department, juveniles are trying to sell stolen gift cards.
They tell people they are taking part in a fundraiser where people can pay a small fee for the chance to get a gift card. They claim the cards are worth anywhere from $1 to $500.
Police say these gift cards have not been activated and aren't worth anything.
If you have any information about the people selling them, call the Linton police at (812) 847-4411.