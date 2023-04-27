Police in Clark County search for missing man

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police in Clark County, Illinois, are searching for a missing man.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Dennis Van Sant was last seen on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. in a rural part of the county east of Marshall.
Van Sant is described as 5'6", weighing 146 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt and blue jeans. Police said he left his home on foot.
They say he has medical conditions that could put him in danger.
If you have information on his location, call the police at 217-826-6393.
UPDATE: The Clark county Sheriff's office has declared that Van Sant has been found safe.