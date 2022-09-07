Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue.
The shooting happened Saturday night.
Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection to the murder.
As part of their search, officers entered an abandoned home near the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue earlier this week. At the time, witnesses told News 10 they heard police use several flash bangs.
Officers came up empty-handed during that search.
If you see Sandlin, call 911 or call or text the US Marshal Task Force at 812-230-0295.