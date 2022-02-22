Police identify victim in southern Vigo County factory accident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the identity of the man killed in a Vigo County factory accident.
It happened on Friday at Steel Dynamics in the southern part of the county last Friday.
Police said identified the victim as Jeffrey Stewart, 63, of Clay County.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Steel Dynamics location in Terre Haute around 10:45 a.m. for a cardiac arrest/deceased person.
They say they found Stewart caught in a large roll-up industrial door on the scene.
Emergency personnel eventually got the door to release, freeing the victim, but Stewart didn't have a heartbeat. They say he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The sheriff's office says the man was possibly repairing or working on the door in an initial investigation. There were no signs of foul play.