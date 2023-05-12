Police identify victim in Brazil homicide investigation

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the victim in a Brazil homicide investigation.
Indiana State Police says William Matherly, 48, was killed.
Early Friday, police arrested the suspect, Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff.
This all stems back to an investigation that started Thursday.
Police responded to 310 North Leavitt Street in Brazil just before 4 p.m. Dispatchers received a 911 call about multiple gunshots in an alley.
When police got to the scene, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground. That person died from their injuries.
McGuff was charged with murder, a level one felony.