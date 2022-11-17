Police identify Vermillion Co. deputy, who they say accidentally shot a South Vermillion student

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after an officer accidentally fired a gun and hit a student at South Vermillion High School.
According to police, the shooting happened just after 9:30 Thursday morning.
There was a class teaching students how to be officers. Participants in the classroom were doing a drill about a scenario with a so-called "bad guy.".
Eight to ten students were in the class.
Indiana State Police identified the deputy as Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran with the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office.
Police say a DisPennett accidentally fired his service weapon and hit a student. The student went to a Terre Haute hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,
The school principal notified his parents with the following letter: