Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck.
It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection.
They say a car was headed east toward the intersection on Durkees Ferry Road.
That's when the car crossed the State Road 63 southbound traffic lane.
At the same time, a Penske Moving truck with an SUV attached" was headed southbound.
The sheriff's office says the truck driver tried to avoid a collision but crashed into the car and ended up on top of it.