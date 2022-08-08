 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, Lawrence, Monroe, Daviess, Greene, Knox,
Martin, Sullivan, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Extensive street flooding is also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving front will progress through central Indiana
this evening. As the front nears south central Indiana, storm
motion is likely to decrease leading to an increase chance of
prolonged rainfall, and therefor flash flooding in this
region. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected
tonight with a few isolated locations possibly receiving
greater than 3 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

SR 63 Crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck.

It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection.

They say a car was headed east toward the intersection on Durkees Ferry Road.

Crash on State Road 63 leaves two dead

That's when the car crossed the State Road 63 southbound traffic lane.

At the same time, a Penske Moving truck with an SUV attached" was headed southbound.

The sheriff's office says the truck driver tried to avoid a collision but crashed into the car and ended up on top of it.

