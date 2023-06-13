Police identify the person killed in weekend Sullivan County crash involving a motorcycle and off-road vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle and a motorcycle in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the motorcyclist killed as Larry Gene Miller, 56, of Sullivan.
The crash happened around 2:00 Sunday morning on County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Emmitt Forbes, 22, was on an off-road vehicle when he crossed the center line and crashed into Miller while on his motorcycle.
Miller was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital, where he later died.
Police said Forbes has a .22 blood alcohol level.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Reckless Homicide- A level 5 Felony
- Reckless Driving Causing Death- A Level 5 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated- Class A Misdemeanor
- Driving Left of Center- Class A Infraction