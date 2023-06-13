 Skip to main content
Police identify the person killed in weekend Sullivan County crash involving a motorcycle and off-road vehicle

By: Gordon Jackson

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle and a motorcycle in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the motorcyclist killed as Larry Gene Miller, 56, of Sullivan.

The crash happened around 2:00 Sunday morning on County Road 300 North and Mary Sherman Drive in Sullivan.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Emmitt Forbes, 22, was on an off-road vehicle when he crossed the center line and crashed into Miller while on his motorcycle.

Miller was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Forbes has a .22 blood alcohol level.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Reckless Homicide- A level 5 Felony
  • Reckless Driving Causing Death- A Level 5 Felony
  • Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated- Class A Misdemeanor
  • Driving Left of Center- Class A Infraction

