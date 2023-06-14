Police identify the person killed in southern Vigo County officer-involved shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information after an officer-involved shooting in southern Vigo County.
It happened on Wednesday afternoon, just after 4:30.
According to Indiana State Police, the Vigo County sheriff's deputies were called to a home at 7479 South Carlisle Street for a welfare check. They received a report that the person there, later identified as James Dockery, 45, was suicidal.
An off-duty deputy, identified as Dayton Huebner, arrived a short time later and tried to speak with Dockery. Once an on-duty deputy, identified as Sergeant Chris Hawkins, arrived, he said he noticed Dockery had guns.
HAPPENING NOW: one person is dead, following a police involved shooting on Vigo County's south side. The investigation is ongoing.— Kit Hanley (@KitWTHI) June 14, 2023
Police said Hawkins gave Huebner a department-issued service rifle since he was unarmed. Police said they gave Dockery commands to drop his weapon. He then allegedly pointed the gun at the deputies.
That is when Deputy Huebner reportedly shot Dockery. He died at the scene.
Indiana State Police says Hawkins was wearing a body camera.
Huebner was placed on a customary administrative leave pending investigation. Indiana State Police will handle the investigation and submit their report to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.