Police identify teen killed in Wednesday morning Vermillion County crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the Vermillion County teen killed in a Wednesday morning crash.
The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront was killed when he crashed into a tour bus.
Police tell News 10 the crash happened at State Road 63 and 234.
Police said Cheuvront was trying to turn onto 63, but it appeared a semi was blocking their sight. The Cheuvront pulled onto 63 from 234 and crashed into the tour bus.
According to police, the 16-year-old was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.
The driver of the tour bus was not hurt in the crash.