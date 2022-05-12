Police identify teen killed in Wednesday morning Vermillion County crash

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Flood waters begin to enter the two breaks
in the Honey Creek Levee maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  These two breaks occurred during the April 2013
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage
was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday /11:30 AM EDT Thursday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 5.6 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police identify teen killed in Wednesday morning Vermillion County crash

  • 0
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the Vermillion County teen killed in a Wednesday morning crash.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Cameron Cheuvront was killed when he crashed into a tour bus.

Police tell News 10 the crash happened at State Road 63 and 234.

Police said Cheuvront was trying to turn onto 63, but it appeared a semi was blocking their sight. The Cheuvront pulled onto 63 from 234 and crashed into the tour bus.

According to police, the 16-year-old was ejected from the car and later died at the hospital.

The driver of the tour bus was not hurt in the crash.

Recommended for you