Police identify suspect wanted on several warrants accused of shooting Clay Co. deputy

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an incident that left a police officer wounded in Clay County.
Around 10:00 Friday morning, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office went to serve a felony warrant on a suspect in a tent near State Road 59 and 1250 South, just south of Clay City.
Police the suspect, later identified as Joe Hoffman fire shots at the deputies, shooting one of them.
That deputy was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries.
The deputy is a 17-year veteran, but that person's identity hasn't been released. Police said he was reunited with his wife at an Indianapolis hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Hoffman had at least five warrants in Vigo County. He ultimately came out with his hands over head.
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
Medical helicopter at Union Hospital in Clinton
A provided photo at Union Hospital in Clinton
The scene
Just before 3 P.M. on Friday, police reported Hoffman was taken into custody.
State police say officers have used flash bangs to try and get Hoffman to surrender.
We will continue to follow this developing story.