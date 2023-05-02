Police identify suspect and victim seriously hurt in Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the two people injured in a Monday chase that ended in a crash.
It happened Monday afternoon just before 1:00. According to police, an officer responded to a custody call on the 2800 block of Dean Avenue.
That's when the officer said he heard a woman scream stop. Police said they saw a dark-colored van driving fast through an alley and turn onto 29th Street. Police later identified that driver as 35-year-old Richard Hoke, from Terre Haute.
Police said Hoke was driving recklessly to pass other vehicles. He went from College to Brown Avenue and then west on Ohio Boulevard.
Hoke ran the red light at 25th and Ohio, hitting a truck. The driver of that truck was identified as 60-year-old Harrold Travioli of Clinton.
Police said both drivers were seriously injured - leading them to be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital.
After talking to the woman police said screamed stop, police said she was upset that Hoke was driving recklessly with her child in the car.
An investigation into the incident continues.