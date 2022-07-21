Police identify semi driver killed in Putnam County I-70 crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month.
The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County.
Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed.
Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and hit a guardrail.
Troopers said the impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing Woodfield.