Police identify semi driver killed in Putnam County I-70 crash

Interstate 70 Crash 070322

Photo courtesy: Indiana State Police

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month.

The single-semi crash happened on July 3 in Putnam County.

Indiana State Police says 56-year-old Dominic Woodfield, from Joppan, Maryland, was killed.

Police said Woodfield was traveling westbound on the interstate when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and hit a guardrail.

Troopers said the impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing Woodfield.

