Police identify person killed during suspected Terre Haute home break-in

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Police
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a suspected Terre Haute home break-in over the weekend.

The Terre Haute Police Department says 30-year-old Michael Bell, of Clay City, was shot and killed when he allegedly tried to break into a home on the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue.

Bell died at the scene.

Police said a 911 call came in around 5:30 Sunday morning. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home.

A second person was also reported to have fled on foot. That person was later released without charges at this time.

No charges were filed against the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.

