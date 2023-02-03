Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two.
The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill.
According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way.
A northbound semi hit the SUV on the passenger side.
A passenger in the SUV, identified as 84-year-old Emma Haddox of Paris, Illinois, was killed.
The SUV driver was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital, where she died. Her identity hasn't been released.
The truck driver wasn't hurt.