Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash.

The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street.

Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute.

Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to an area hospital after the crash but didn't survive.

The passengers in the other vehicle involved in the crash weren't hurt.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.