Police identify man killed in Vigo County crash into a farm tractor's trailer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Vigo County crash last week.
The crash happened around 3:30 Friday morning on State Road 46 and Donham Street.
Police identified the victim of the crash as 60-year-old James Austin, from Terre Haute.
Police said the driver of a farm tractor pulling a disc trailer was on 46 when they saw Austin in a speeding car on 46. The tractor driver says the car was driving in the middle of the road, using both east and westbound lanes.
The tractor driver moved to the right and came to a stop. Police said Austin didn't slow down and crashed into the trailer the tractor was pulling.
Austin died at the scene of the crash.