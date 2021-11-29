Police identify man killed in Sunday night Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and another was severely hurt in a single-vehicle Sullivan County crash.
It happened around 5:30 Sunday evening on County Road 500 E., near County Road 650 S. near Carlisle.
Police said Jeremy Jewell, 40, from Carlisle, was killed. Another person in the car, Isaiah Jewell, 22, also of Carlisle, was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. He is in critical condition.
According to police, the car left the road and hit a tree. They aren't sure which man was driving at the time of the crash.