top story

Police identify Clay County deputy who was shot trying to serve warrant

  • Updated
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy

Breaking Update

Police confirm the suspect is in custody. This is a breaking update, see the original story below. 

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the Clay County deputy who was shot while attempting to serve a felony warrant on Friday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Deputy Brison Swearingen, a 17-year police veteran, was shot in the lower leg. Swearingen was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where is expected to make a full recovery.

Hear the moment there were loud bangs at the scene of police shooting

The deputy is a 17-year veteran, but that person's identity hasn't been released. Police said he was reunited with his wife at an Indianapolis hospital and expected to make a full recovery. 

Here's what happened

According to Indiana State Police, three deputies - including Swearingen went to a tent near State Road 59 and County Road 1250 South. This is just south of Clay City.

They were working to serve a warrant for 42-year-old Joe Hofmann of Jasonville.

As police went to the tent, Hofmann allegedly started to open fire on police, ambushing officers. That is when Swearingen was shot.

Another Deputy, Eric Oberholtzer, returned fire. Hofmann reportedly left the tent to return fire on the deputy - but quickly retreated back inside.

Swearingen was moved to a safe location while he was treated and ultimately airlifted to the hospital.

Photos: Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy shot

The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy
The scene of a shooting involving a Clay County Deputy

The standoff

The Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team, along with two Indiana State Police SWAT teams, responded with armored vehicles.

At one point, police used flashbangs and other tools to try and get the suspect to exit the tent.

Around 2:30, Hofmann came out of the tent, surrendering to police.

Deputy Oberholtzer was placed on administrative leave - which is standard since he fired his weapon.

Indiana State Police says the investigation is ongoing.

