 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo,
northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties
through 130 AM EDT...

At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Brazil around 105 AM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Police identify body found in Greene County field in May

  • Updated
  • 0
Police cars generic

WTHI File Photo

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now have an update from a death investigation out of Greene County.

The body has been identified as a missing person reported to Bloomington Police in October, 2022. That's according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

News 10 first covered this investigation when police took a call from a hunter who found human remains and clothing in a field.

That report was made on May 1, 2023.

The body was found in a field off Sparks Road in Solsberry, Indiana, around 15 miles from Bloomington.

Investigators believe the cause of death could be suicide.

The investigation is ongoing. News 10 will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

Recommended for you