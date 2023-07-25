Police identify body found in Greene County field in May

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now have an update from a death investigation out of Greene County.
The body has been identified as a missing person reported to Bloomington Police in October, 2022. That's according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
News 10 first covered this investigation when police took a call from a hunter who found human remains and clothing in a field.
That report was made on May 1, 2023.
The body was found in a field off Sparks Road in Solsberry, Indiana, around 15 miles from Bloomington.
Investigators believe the cause of death could be suicide.
The investigation is ongoing. News 10 will continue to provide updates as we receive them.