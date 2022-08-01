Police gear up to keep kids safe at the bus stop

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police are gearing up to keep kids safe at the bus stop.
Police will be stepping up patrols to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses.
Passing a school bus puts children at risk of being hurt or killed.
State and local agencies will be looking for stop-arm violations, speeding and reckless driving around school buses and schools.
Stop-arm violations remain a big concern. Indiana bus drivers participated in a one-day survey back in April.
They counted more than 2,000 stop-arm violations.
That adds up to a potential 367,380 violations over the course of a school year.
If you pass a stopped school bus with its arm extended, you could have your license suspended and be forced to pay a $10,000 fine.