Police find stolen gun following high-speed Knox County chase

KNOX/GIBSON COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing charges in southern Indiana after a high-speed police chase.
It happened just after 1:00 Thursday morning in Knox County.
Indiana State Police says a trooper saw a vehicle going almost 80 mph in a 60 on US 41 near Decker.
The trooper pulled the vehicle over. Police identified the driver as Brianna Ransom. Also in the car were Tyger Steen and Dvontre Watkins. There was a third passenger police didn't identify. The three identified people in the vehicle are from Chicago.
The trooper said when he walked to the car, there was a strong odor of raw marijuana.
Police said they asked the passenger in the front seat to get out of the vehicle. That is when Ransom allegedly sped off.
During the chase, troopers reported seeing things thrown from the passenger side. One of the items sparked when it hit the road.
Police said speeds hit more than 100 mph as the chase went into Gibson County. Officers used stop sticks, ending the pursuit.
The driver and passengers got out without any other resistance.
Troopers said they found part of a Glock handgun with the serial number filed off in the car.
A Knox County deputy and K9 searched the area where the trooper reported seeing the sparks when the group allegedly threw things out of the window.
They found a Glock .45 handgun that had been reported stolen from Chicago.
Ransom, along with two of the three passengers, were arrested.
Ransom was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle.
Steen and Watkins were both charged with the following:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of an Altered Serial Number on a Firearm, Level 5 Felony
- Interfering with a Criminal Investigation, Class B Misdemeanor