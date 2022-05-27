Police find around $1 million worth of cocaine during I-70 traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Putnam County took around $1 million of cocaine off the streets.
Indiana State Police said they made a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon near the 37-mile-marker.
Police said they stopped a semi driven by Leonardo Hernandez of Miami, Florida, for a routine compliance inspection. There was also a passenger in the truck, Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, from Orlando.
Police said the driver had consented to search the truck. They found a reported 44 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1 million.
See their charges below:
- Leonardo Hernandez, 38, Miami, Florida
- Dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2, Felony
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3, Felony
Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, 24, Orlando, Florida
- Dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony