Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child.
On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation.
Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available.
The small child later died at Good Samaritan Hospital.
No other details were released about the child's death, but police and the Department of Child Services are investigating.
We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.