 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Clay, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving
thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned
area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.  Heavy
rain has ended but flooding concerns will continue into the
early afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Terre Haute, Brazil, Cloverdale, Seelyville, Knightsville,
Harmony, Staunton, Center Point, Riley, Cory, Saline City,
Fontanet, Reelsville and Pimento.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Police, DCS investigate death of a small child in Vincennes

  • 0
Vincennes police K9 put to sleep after suffering multiple seizures

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes are investigating the death of a young child.

On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a Hart Street home for a medical situation.

Police said it involved a small child, but their age was not immediately available.

The small child later died at Good Samaritan Hospital.

No other details were released about the child's death, but police and the Department of Child Services are investigating.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

Recommended for you