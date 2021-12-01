You are the owner of this article.
Police: Chase and stop sticks led to the accused driver of a stolen truck to crash, be ejected

By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Wednesday morning chase that ended with one person hospitalized.

The Terre Haute Police Department said it started when officers found a stolen truck near 7th and Margaret just before 10:00. The driver of the truck allegedly fled from officers.

Police chased the driver, ultimately using stop sticks near US 41 and Harlan Drive. The driver of the truck crashed and was ejected.

He was taken to the hospital with what police think is non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they would release his name once he is released from the hospital and booked into jail.

