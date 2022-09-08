Police catch wanted Terre Haute murder suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested a wanted man in a murder case.
Police arrested Richard "Tony" Sandlin just before 9:00 Wednesday night.
Police arrested Sandlin in northern Vigo County, near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue.
Sandlin was wanted for questioning after Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was killed on 8th Avenue.
His charges include
- Murder
- Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
- Burglary, while armed with deadly weapon
- Battery or BBW committed with deadly weapon
- Unlawful Carrying of a handgun-Prior felony conviction within the last 15 years.
- Resisting law enforcement, the person uses a vehicle to flee; or while committing resisting law enforcement person draws or used deadly weapon, inflicts/causes bodily injury to another, or operates a vehicle creating a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person
- Reckless Driving
- Escape from lawful detention