Police catch Knox County man accused of driving a Power Wheels on streets while on meth

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Knox County they've found a man they accused of driving a Power Wheels while he was intoxicated.

Last week, police arrested 51-year-old John McKee from Vincennes. That's after he was accused of driving down 2nd Street in Vincennes while in the toy car.

Once cops pulled McKee over, they said they noticed he appeared impaired and gave him a field sobriety test. McKee allegedly failed that test.

He was tested at a local hospital, where police said he had meth and marijuana in his system.

He was initially arrested for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.

On Tuesday, the Knox County Sheriff's posted on social media saying they were searching for McKee. Later in the day, police updated their post saying he had been captured.