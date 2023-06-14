Police ask for help after hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on State Road 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help to find the suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle.

The Terre Haute Police Department says it happened on June 9 just before 11 a.m.

Police said a man was pushing his bike east across State Road 46 at new Margaret Avenue.

He was hit by two vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle stayed, but the second driver took off.

The only description police have of the second vehicle is it was a dark-colored SUV.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2725.