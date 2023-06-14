Police ask for help after hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle on State Road 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute are asking for your help to find the suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving a bicycle.
The Terre Haute Police Department says it happened on June 9 just before 11 a.m.
Police said a man was pushing his bike east across State Road 46 at new Margaret Avenue.
Police in Vigo County are investigating a crash involving a bicycle.
He was hit by two vehicles. The driver of the first vehicle stayed, but the second driver took off.
The only description police have of the second vehicle is it was a dark-colored SUV.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2725.