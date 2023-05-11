Police arrest Terre Haute man after tip from Predator Catchers group

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man appeared in court Thursday morning to face child solicitation charges.
Police arrested 43-year-old Stephen Wright on a warrant.
The prosecutor's office began investigating Wright after receiving information from the group "Predator Catchers."
The group claims it had been exchanging messages with Wright. In them, Wright allegedly claims to solicit a decoy for sex.
The decoy said she was a 14-year-old girl.
The group also said it has illicit photos that Wright sent to the decoy.