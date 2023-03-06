Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Lucas Oil Stadium

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the White, East Fork White, and
Wabash Rivers across central and southern Indiana due to 1.5 to 3
inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the lower White River from Elliston to
Hazleton, with the crest near Edwardsport.

Flooding along the East Fork White River extends from Rivervale to
Williams, with the crest near Rivervale

Flooding along the Wabash River extends from Lafayette to Mount
Carmel and beyond, with the crest near Terre Haute.

Flooding along the lower reaches of the White and Wabash rivers is
expected to persist well into next week with additional rain
expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet Thursday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 22.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.7 feet
Saturday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Lucas Oil Stadium

  • 0
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Lucas Oil Stadium

The shooting was reported near Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, police said.

 WRTV

Indianapolis police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened outside of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect, Elijah Hayes, 25, was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office online records.

"Homicide detectives, working with our Violent Crimes Unit, identified and located the alleged suspect in this incident," the release said. "After speaking with Hayes, detectives arrested him for murder in this homicide."

It is unclear if Hayes has an attorney.

"The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision," the release said.

The prosecutor's office said it had, "No additional comment at this time," when CNN reached out for comment.

Police previously said officers responded to reports of a person shot near downtown Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium -- home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts -- just before 10 p.m. Monday. A victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in Wednesday's release. The deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Donnie Sanders, the release said.

Investigators had reason to believe the suspect had entered the nearby Indiana Convention Center, so they initially put the center on lockdown and officers searched it, Indianapolis police spokesperson William Young said earlier in the week.

A review of the convention center's surveillance video eventually showed the suspect entering and then leaving the building, police tweeted late Monday. "The suspect was not able to return inside the building," police said at the time, adding just after midnight that the lockdown was lifted.

Police said Wednesday the incident occurred outside of the Stadium.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Amy Simonson and Nouran Salahieh contributed to this report.

