Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis police arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened outside of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
The suspect, Elijah Hayes, 25, was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody, according to Marion County Sheriff's Office online records.
"Homicide detectives, working with our Violent Crimes Unit, identified and located the alleged suspect in this incident," the release said. "After speaking with Hayes, detectives arrested him for murder in this homicide."
It is unclear if Hayes has an attorney.
"The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make a final charging decision," the release said.
The prosecutor's office said it had, "No additional comment at this time," when CNN reached out for comment.
Police previously said officers responded to reports of a person shot near downtown Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium -- home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts -- just before 10 p.m. Monday. A victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in Wednesday's release. The deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Donnie Sanders, the release said.
Investigators had reason to believe the suspect had entered the nearby Indiana Convention Center, so they initially put the center on lockdown and officers searched it, Indianapolis police spokesperson William Young said earlier in the week.
A review of the convention center's surveillance video eventually showed the suspect entering and then leaving the building, police tweeted late Monday. "The suspect was not able to return inside the building," police said at the time, adding just after midnight that the lockdown was lifted.
Police said Wednesday the incident occurred outside of the Stadium.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.