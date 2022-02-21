Police arrest man wanted in a series of Parke County crimes

PARKE COUNty, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Parke County said their suspect in a wild chase last week is behind bars.
Last week, we first told you about 40-year-old Timothy Warmuth of Amo, Indiana.
The Parke County Sheriff's Office said he led police on a chase through people's yard in a stolen vehicle. He was able to escape.
Over the course of their investigation, police named Warmuth as a suspect in a series of crimes in Parke County. They include stealing a trailer, stealing a pair of pickup trucks, and the above chase.
Warmuth was taken into custody over the weekend in Morgan County. Police said he faces charges in multiple counties. He's expected to be transferred to the Parke County Jail at a later date.