Police arrest man at a Clay County gas station wanted in connection to Memphis rapper's murder

CLAYY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A person of interest is in custody after an arrest in Brazil, Indiana.
It's in connection to the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph in Memphis, Tennessee.
Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was gunned down in a daylight ambush at a popular cookie shop on November 17.
Indiana state police worked with U.S. Marshals in the arrest of Justin Johnson.
They say they stopped a car pulling into a gas station in Brazil on Highway 42 with Johnson in it.
The U.S. Marshals Service says he was wanted on a murder warrant. He's one of two wanted in connection to Young Dolph's death.
US Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured @TBInvestigation #MostWanted fugitive Justin Johnson in Ind. He was wanted for the Nov '21 murder of Adolph Thornton in Memphis. Thornton was a rapper known as #YoungDolph. pic.twitter.com/bp5Fb4AH15— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 12, 2022
A grand jury had already indicted 32-year-old Cornelius Smith on first-degree murder charges.
The two will await trial in Memphis.
A third man, Shundale Barnett, was also arrested. Police say he was driving the vehicle.
He's currently in the Clay County jail.
The shooting stunned Memphis and shocked the entertainment world.
The slain rapper was known for his depictions of tough street life and his independent approach to the music business; Young Dolph was admired for charitable works in Memphis.
He organized Thanksgiving food giveaways, donated thousands of dollars to high schools, and paid rent and covered funeral costs for people in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where he was raised.
When he was killed, the 36-year-old rapper was in Memphis to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys and visit a cancer center.
A private funeral was held on November 30, and a section of a street in the neighborhood where he grew up was renamed for him on December 15.
He also was honored at a public celebration at FedExForum, the home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men's basketball team.
He had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s "Rich Slave" peaking at No. 4.