Police arrest man after high-speed chase on State Road 63

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -
It started just before 12:30 p.m. along State Road 63 in Vermillion County.
That's when Vermillion County deputies noticed a red and black sports bike traveling south at 94 miles per hour.
They tried to stop the motorbike, but the driver fled. Police said a pursuit started with the motorbike driving south in the northbound lanes of S.R. 63 at more than 120 mph.
Deputies called off the chase after losing sight of the bike.
A short time later, a 911 call came in from someone who said they crashed their motorcycle after being ran off the road by another motorcycle at the State Road 63/U.S. Highway 36 overpass.
Deputies arrived to the scene and identified the caller as the suspect who was being chased.
He's been identified as Ryan Bircher, 19, of Valparasio.
He was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Bircher was arrested for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and false informing.