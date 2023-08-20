 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Police arrest man after high-speed chase on State Road 63

Ryan E. Bircher

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

It started just before 12:30 p.m. along State Road 63 in Vermillion County.

That's when Vermillion County deputies noticed a red and black sports bike traveling south at 94 miles per hour.

They tried to stop the motorbike, but the driver fled. Police said a pursuit started with the motorbike driving south in the northbound lanes of S.R. 63 at more than 120 mph.

Deputies called off the chase after losing sight of the bike.

A short time later, a 911 call came in from someone who said they crashed their motorcycle after being ran off the road by another motorcycle at the State Road 63/U.S. Highway 36 overpass.

Bircher Bike Crash

Deputies arrived to the scene and identified the caller as the suspect who was being chased.

He's been identified as Ryan Bircher, 19, of Valparasio.

He was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Bircher was arrested for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and false informing.