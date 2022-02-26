Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with fatal shooting near Albuquerque high school

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, East Fork White River, White River


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Riverton with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1100 AM
EST

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday evening and continue falling to 12.3 feet Monday,
March 07.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 21.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:45 PM EST Saturday was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.8 feet Tuesday,
March 08.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, East Fork White River, White River


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
will keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork White,
lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring on the
Wabash River at Mount Carmel, and on the White River at Petersburg
and Hazleton.  The crest on the Wabash River is near Riverton with
the crest on the White River between Petersburg and Hazleton.  The
East Fork White River is slowly rising near Rivervale and points
downstream.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last into the second week of March.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until the first week of March.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Sunday morning by around 1100 AM
EST

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ the stage was
22.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday /8:30 PM EST Saturday/ was
22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet
Tuesday, March 08.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with fatal shooting near Albuquerque high school

Generic Handcuffs
By Chris Essex

(CNN) -- Albuquerque police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old student near a high school Friday after a disagreement about a gun.

Police identified the victim as Andrew Burson, a student at West Mesa High School, which is near the scene of the shooting.

The suspect was walking with a friend near the school shortly after 8 a.m. when Andrew approached him and demanded to have his weapon returned to him, police said. Andrew accused the suspect of stealing his gun, "which was described as a 'ghost gun' or 'Glock replica' purchased over the Internet," according to Albuquerque police.

The suspect then ran from Andrew, who chased him, police say. At that point, the suspect "produced a handgun and fired 5-6 rounds," striking Andrew several times. He died at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect was arrested Friday night and booked overnight into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

He has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence, according to the news release.

