Police are targeting distracted drivers this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) – Police agencies are targeting distracted drivers.
You can expect to see more state police troopers on the road later this week.
They'll be looking for distracted drivers Thursday, April 7 as part of the Connect to Disconnect Campaign.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds the program.
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
According to the NHTSA, more than 38,000 people died in car crashes in 2020.
Distracted drivers caused 8% of those crashes.
Every day, you are urged to put down the phone and pay attention to the road.
Indiana and Illinois have hands-free driving laws.