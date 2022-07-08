Police and fire department set to host "Guns versus Hoses" derby event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters may face the heat in their annual battle with the police. But it's all for fun.
The "Guns versus Hoses" mega-demolition is happening at Monday's derby at the fairgrounds in Vigo County.
Local police and firefighters will battle it out for charity. Each of the participating departments selected a charity.
The top departments' charities will receive money.
It all starts at 7:00 P.M. on Monday.
Tickets are $15 each, and kids four and under can go for free.
If you're looking for a little more action, a pit pass will cost you $20.