Police: 4 teens caught after Indiana Statehouse vandalized

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State police have turned over four teenagers to their parents after several offices in the Indiana Statehouse were vandalized.
A bench also was thrown from a balcony.
State Police Capt. Ron Galaviz said the three girls and one boy — ages 13 and 14 — entered the building about 4 p.m. through one of the doors. They were caught after trying to flee from Capitol police.
“Significant damage” was done inside the building, Galaviz said.
Authorities were investigating how the teens were able to enter the Statehouse.