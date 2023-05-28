 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Poetry Society of Indiana hosts writing contest

The Poetry Society of Indiana is hosting its 2023 Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest.

The contest is open statewide to public, private and homeschooled students in grade 3-12. A teacher recommendation is required.

Students can submit one poem of no more than 30 lines and all work must be original.

The deadline to submit work is Sept. 30. Information on how to apply can be found at poetrysocietyofindiana.org.

Winners will be announced on the organization's website and social media platforms. The poems may also be published.