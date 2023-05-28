Poetry Society of Indiana hosts writing contest

The Poetry Society of Indiana is hosting its 2023 Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest.
The contest is open statewide to public, private and homeschooled students in grade 3-12. A teacher recommendation is required.
Students can submit one poem of no more than 30 lines and all work must be original.
The deadline to submit work is Sept. 30. Information on how to apply can be found at poetrysocietyofindiana.org.
Winners will be announced on the organization's website and social media platforms. The poems may also be published.